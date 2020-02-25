Sammy Guevara Comments On Taking Superkick In Battle Royal Last Week

Sammy Guevara attempted to interfere during the tag team battle royale on AEW Dynamite last week. He took a rather painful-looking superkick from Matt Jackson for his trouble, however. Guevara took to his YouTube vlog to comment on the spot. He noted that he ended up rolling his ankle when taking the move.

“So last night, I took a pretty nasty superkick and I actually ended up rolling my ankle,” Guevara said on the vlog. He then read some comments posted on Instagram about the spot.

“So I don’t know if I’m going to be able to wrestle in Australia,” Guevara continued to say about an upcoming booking.

“I took a superkick to the face and rolled my ankle, how is that even possible?” Guevara continued.

Guevara also visited with Jack Evans in the video who expressed that someone may have drugged his milk and that is why he did not win the battle royal. Guevara and Marko Stunt then attempted to convince each other they don’t hate one another. He finally ended the video by noting it was noon and he hadn’t been kicked out of his hotel yet.

Guevara’s latest blog can be viewed in its entirety in the player below: