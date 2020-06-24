Sammy Guevara Releases A Video Apology

Sammy Guevara was suspended without pay for an undetermined amount of time by AEW recently. Guevara came under fire for comments he made about Sasha Banks on a podcast in 2016. Additionally, Guevara will undergo sensitivity training.

Guevara released a new video on YouTube recently. In the video, he went into further detail regarding his regret concerning the situation. He talked about growing as a person over the last four years and taking a break from social media.

“There is going to be no vlog today and there’s going to be no vlog for a while. I’m going to take a hiatus from social media, in general. I just want to apologize to anybody I let down, to Sasha, to anybody I hurt with my words.”

“It just sucks cause 2016 me is not me today. 2020 me would never say those kind of hurtful things that I did in 2016. I used to think it was funny to do some kind of shock humor to pop the room I’m in.”

“I thought it would be funny to do that kind of humour, shock humour and it’s not.”

“A lot has happened in four years of my life. I know a lot of people think four years is not that much time but if you look at how much has happened to me in my life from wrestling in the middle of nowhere in Texas, to wrestling all around the world, to wrestling in different countries, to wrestling on TV for AEW. So much has happened to me in four years and one of the thing’s that’s happened is me growing as a person.”

Guevara continued to say that he now understands the words he says can have an impact on people. He also said he’ll never say stuff like that again.

“Whenever I do come back, I will be better. I’m going to do sensitivity training and I’m going to be a better version of myself.”

Guevara’s video can be seen in the player below: