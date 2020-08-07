Friday, August 7, 2020

Sammy Guevara Reportedly Receives Heat Backstage After Matt Hardy Chair Spot

All Elite Wrestling's Sammy Guevara reportedly received heat backstage after this past Wednesday's chair spot with Matt Hardy went wrong.

By Steve Russell
Sammy Guevara
Sammy Guevara

Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara reportedly received heat backstage within AEW following this week’s episode of Dynamite after a steel chair spot went awry. Guevara accidentally busted Matt Hardy open during their segment. Hardy would subsequently need 13 stitches to close the wound.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, two chairs were placed at ringside. The spot was meant to see Guevara hurl a traditional folding chair. Hardy would have then blocked it with his hands.

Unfortunately, Guevara was allegedly unable to find the folding chair. So, in the moment, he grabbed a heavier chair nearby before throwing it at Hardy, busting him open.

This situation led Guevara to reportedly receive backstage heat as a lot of people within AEW were upset with Hardy’s injury. The Inner Circle member was said to have been given a “very stern talking to” when he went backstage.

Hardy acknowledged the injury via social media, thanking Dr. Sampson and AEW’s medical team for their swift assistance to fix the “gaping hole” on his face. He also promised Guevara that a “receipt” is coming his way.

Sammy Guevara recently returned to AEW Dynamite after serving a suspension for previous comments regarding WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

Wrestling News

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Another RAW Superstar

Vince McMahon has reportedly lost interest in RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali despite plans to push the Superstar only months ago.
Read more
Wrestling News

NXT Superstar Believes She Is A ‘Perfect Fit’ For RAW Underground

One NXT Superstar believes she is a "perfect fit" for RAW's faux-MMA segment, RAW Underground. Taking to Twitter, the black-and-gold brand's Xia...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Reflects On Stadium Stampede Creative Process, What The NFL Didn’t Want Them To Do

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has reflected on Double or Nothing's Stadium Stampede matchup. The match saw his Inner Circle stable clash...
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona Shares Which AEW Stars Have Grabbed His Attention

Matt Cardona, formerly WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. During their conversation, Cardona shared who amongst AEW's locker room...
Read more
AEW

Matt Hardy’s Injury Spot On Dynamite Was Reportedly Unplanned

While AEW is not a company to shy away from brutal and hardcore spots in matches where they are necessary, there are...
Read more
WWE

Kofi Kingston On People Not Considering The Rock As The First Black WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston's monumental WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 last year made him part of an elite line up of stars who...
Read more
WWE

Tyson Kidd’s Training Video Sparks Rumors About Potential In-Ring Return

We have seen miraculous returns of Daniel Bryan and Edge in the last few years and now a new video has sparked...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Tops 900,000 Viewers, NXT Also Up This Week

AEW Dynamite scored another decisive win over WWE NXT this week in total viewers and the key Adults 18-49 demographic. Courtesy of...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Challenge: “Let’s Do It”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson provides the voice for the character of Maui in Disney's Moana. In the film, he sings a song...
Read more
Wrestling News

Marty Jannetty Provides Further Details On Bizarre Killing Confession

A Facebook post by Marty Jannetty yesterday made the claim that he made someone disappear in 1973 when he was 13. TMZ...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chris Jericho’s New Metal Supergroup Covers Iron Maiden’s “Aces High” (Video)

Chris Jericho has formed a new rock band comprised of some of the most talented musicians around, The Wheelblocks.
Read more
