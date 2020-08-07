Sammy Guevara Reportedly Receives Heat Backstage After Matt Hardy Chair Spot

Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara reportedly received heat backstage within AEW following this week’s episode of Dynamite after a steel chair spot went awry. Guevara accidentally busted Matt Hardy open during their segment. Hardy would subsequently need 13 stitches to close the wound.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, two chairs were placed at ringside. The spot was meant to see Guevara hurl a traditional folding chair. Hardy would have then blocked it with his hands.

Unfortunately, Guevara was allegedly unable to find the folding chair. So, in the moment, he grabbed a heavier chair nearby before throwing it at Hardy, busting him open.

This situation led Guevara to reportedly receive backstage heat as a lot of people within AEW were upset with Hardy’s injury. The Inner Circle member was said to have been given a “very stern talking to” when he went backstage.

Hardy acknowledged the injury via social media, thanking Dr. Sampson and AEW’s medical team for their swift assistance to fix the “gaping hole” on his face. He also promised Guevara that a “receipt” is coming his way.

Sammy Guevara recently returned to AEW Dynamite after serving a suspension for previous comments regarding WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.