Sammy Guevara Reveals What He Pitched For Stadium Stampede

All Elite Wrestling’s Sammy Guevara has shared the pitch he made for Double or Nothing’s Stadium Stampede matchup. The bout saw Guevara’s Inner Circle stable compete against The Elite and Matt Hardy.

Guevara recently joined Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on AEW’s official podcast, Unrestricted. During their conversation, Sammy Guevara explained how he repeatedly text AEW President Tony Khan expressing his interest in jumping off the stadium.

“The stadium is like 200 feet or something like that. I think he thought I was joking so I texted him again and said I was serious. They got this stunt coordinator. We were only approved for 40 feet, so the stadium was out of the question.”

Sammy Guevara explained how he wanted to do a “cool flip or dive” at first. The idea slowly evolved into him receiving a Canadian Destroyer before finally settling on Kenny Omega’s One-Winged Angel.

He detailed how it was raining during the entire filming process. They would finally start preparing for his spot at about 5 A.M.

“Kenny and I were standing up there and I was thinking, this is the way I go. This is it for me. It’s the last thing of the match,” Guevara explained. “We’ve been up forever and of course, it’s raining and wet. I remember being up there and looking down and thinking if this is it, I had a good run. It was a scary moment.”

Despite their best efforts, The Inner Circle would lose the matchup to Matt Hardy and The Elite after Guevara took the One-Winged Angel from Omega.