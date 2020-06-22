Sammy Guevara Suspended From AEW Without Pay, Will Undergo Sensitivity Training

All Elite Wrestling has announced disciplinary action for Sammy Guevara to address comments he made about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks several years ago.

During a 2016 podcast appearance, Guevara made some highly inappropriate remarks about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. You can hear what Sammy said in the media player embedded below:

If anyone comes in my mentions saying "he was just joking" unfollow me now.. Sammy Guevara what is this?!pic.twitter.com/H2CNC4qFfc — Stephanie?| bIm (@StephanieHypes) June 22, 2020

Guevara received a wave of backlash on social media for the comments. He issued the following statement apologizing profusely for what he said. “I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past,” he began. “In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself.”

AEW acted promptly and suspended Sammy Guevara without pay. During his time away, Guevara will undergo extensive sensitivity training. His status with the company will be reevaluated upon completion of the program. AEW will be donating his salary during that time to a women’s shelter in Jacksonville, FL.

“AEW insists on doing our part to create a world of understanding and respect for humankind. We therefore strongly condemn the extremely offensive and hurtful words of Sammy Guevara. As such, effective immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice. Sammy has agreed to undergo extensive sensitivity training and, upon completion, his future status within the company will be re-evaluated. During his suspension, his salary will be donated to the Women’s Center of Jacksonville.”