Sammy Guevara Under Fire For Comments About Sasha Banks

AEW's Sammy Guevara is being criticized for comments he made regarding Sasha Banks in 2016.

AEW’s Sammy Guevara is being criticized for comments he made regarding Sasha Banks in 2016.

Guevara was on the RAW’s 4th Hour podcast when he spoke about seeing Banks during a WWE tryout he had. During the show, Guevara said he saw Banks and joked that he wanted to “r*pe her.” The comment has been spreading around social media today and has drawn backlash from many in the wrestling industry.

Guevara’s comment can be heard in the below Tweet:

If anyone comes in my mentions saying "he was just joking" unfollow me now.. Sammy Guevara what is this?!pic.twitter.com/H2CNC4qFfc — Stephanie?| bIm (@StephanieHypes) June 22, 2020

Sammy Guevara has since issued the following statement in response to the controversy. He also reveals that he spoke with Sasha Banks earlier today and thanked her for teaching him a ‘gigantic lesson.’

I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

Reactions to Sammy Guevara’s Comments About Sasha Banks

WWE developmental prospect/fan at RAW and Smackdown, Simone Johnson, posted the following:

Johnson then offered up further advice:

don’t make rape jokes

don’t be racist

don’t be homophobic

don’t be transphobic

don’t be horrible

mind your business

be kind to people

wear a mask

wash your hands



& remember wrestling should be a safe space for EVERYONE. — ?????? (@SimoneGJohnson) June 22, 2020

1) funny but no



2) so because someone “paid their dues” we excuse rape & racist jokes? https://t.co/ZxTfsGn9oE pic.twitter.com/iOEb6kJzgK — ?????? (@SimoneGJohnson) June 22, 2020

? friendly reminder to not be a trash human being and that rape jokes are never okay ? — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) June 22, 2020

More Reactions To Sammy Guevara Comment Regarding Sasha Banks

Dakota Kai also commented on the situation. She posted the following to Twitter:

Sasha is a Queen.



If anyone thinks that subject is ok to “joke” about, you are severely misinformed. — ??? ???? (@DakotaKai_WWE) June 22, 2020

Rhea Ripley needed to first be informed on what was going. Once that was taken care of, however, she issued a comment as well.

“Does everyone think that because I work for WWE I live on this stupid app?! I have absolutely no idea what is going on and why this human is calling me out for something I don’t know about. Someone please enlighten me on what’s happening,” Ripley Tweeted when asked by someone online why she hadn’t commented.

Evidently, someone did enlighten Ripley. She released the following statement after:

Wow.

Rape isn’t something to joke about.

It’s a disgusting act done by f’d up people. Grow up and stop joking about serious situations. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 22, 2020

Sasha Banks says her and Bayley are better than Le Sex Gods.

Banks posted the following to Twitter in response to her segment on NXT beating AEW’s main event in total viewers. Jericho pointed out that his segment beat theirs in the key demo, however.