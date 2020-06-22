Sammy Guevara Under Fire For Comments About Sasha Banks

AEW’s Sammy Guevara is being criticized for comments he made regarding Sasha Banks in 2016.
Guevara was on the RAW’s 4th Hour podcast when he spoke about seeing Banks during a WWE tryout he had. During the show, Guevara said he saw Banks and joked that he wanted to “r*pe her.” The comment has been spreading around social media today and has drawn backlash from many in the wrestling industry.
Guevara’s comment can be heard in the below Tweet:
Sammy Guevara has since issued the following statement in response to the controversy. He also reveals that he spoke with Sasha Banks earlier today and thanked her for teaching him a ‘gigantic lesson.’
Reactions to Sammy Guevara’s Comments About Sasha Banks
WWE developmental prospect/fan at RAW and Smackdown, Simone Johnson, posted the following:
Johnson then offered up further advice:
More Reactions To Sammy Guevara Comment Regarding Sasha Banks
Dakota Kai also commented on the situation. She posted the following to Twitter:
Rhea Ripley needed to first be informed on what was going. Once that was taken care of, however, she issued a comment as well.
“Does everyone think that because I work for WWE I live on this stupid app?! I have absolutely no idea what is going on and why this human is calling me out for something I don’t know about. Someone please enlighten me on what’s happening,” Ripley Tweeted when asked by someone online why she hadn’t commented.
Evidently, someone did enlighten Ripley. She released the following statement after:
