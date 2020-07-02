Samoa Joe Discusses His Commentary Transition, Vince McMahon’s Initial Reaction

Samoa Joe made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s The Bump where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he talked about his transition from being an active in-ring performer into a commentator. It turns out that injuries led to the move.

Initially, he made only a few appearances in this role, but later permanently replaced WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler in the spot.

“I’ve had zero media aspirations,” Joe admitted. “I just drift through life, and things just hit me as they come. I got on the commentary table – it was funny when the light shined on me, I started to hear the angels sing, I said to myself, ‘You know, this might be a good fit.’

I then put my headset on, and Vince [McMahon] came through and said, ‘You know, this feels right.’ I was like, ‘I know!’

Joe continued by noting that it’s been a weird journey, odyssey, and a quest, but he’s trying to take the world along with him as he has a very descriptive mind. He added that when he sees things, his observations are quick to come right out of his mouth and it’s working out well.

The “RAW: Must Be Monday” commercial that was filmed in February and released in March was where Joe suffered his latest concussion after going through a table.