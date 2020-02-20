Samoa Joe Injured During Commercial Shoot

Samoa Joe could potentially be on the shelf for an extended period of time due to an injury suffered at a recent WWE commercial shoot. According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Joe hit his head on a table while filming a stunt for a commercial last week. While there is no timetable for Joe’s return, it is being reported that he could be out of action for “a considerable amount of time.”

Joe was recently pulled from a tag team match on RAW due to potentially suffering a concussion as well. The injury occurred on the January 27th, 2020 edition of RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Joe returned to action on a February 8th, 2020 house show. He also missed some time with a broken thumb in late 2019.

Samoa Joe Out of Action

Joe recently took part in a podcast with Fightful where he mentioned that Vince McMahon didn’t initially want him in WWE.

“Everywhere that I’ve gone—ROH I remember walking into and Gabe Sapolsky telling me, ‘listen, we can’t afford to fly you in from California, you’ll never work here again, but thanks for coming tonight,’ and shortly afterwards ‘hey, you’re working every show from here until forever,’” Joe said.

Samoa Joe Championship Statistics

WWE Championships:

NXT Champion (2x)

United States Champion (2x)

TNA/Impact Wrestling:

TNA Heavyweight Champion (1x)

Tag Team Champions (2x) w/Magnus (1x) w/himself? (1x)

X-Division Champion (5x)

Ring of Honor: