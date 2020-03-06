Samoa Joe Shares Ambition To Wrestle The Undertaker, AJ Styles

Samoa Joe has revealed his ambitions to wrestle against The Undertaker before “The Dead Man” retires. Speaking with SportBible, Joe was asked if he would like the opportunity to face off against the Legend. His response? “Absolutely.”

He added how there are certain things that ‘Taker does in a match that he appreciates all the more now. Joe noted how these things are “more on display” now than ever before.

“You know, I think the things that especially now that I appreciate about ‘Taker’s work are much more on display now than they probably ever have been. And yeah, I would be down to get down with ‘Taker, whether it would be now or whenever in the future.”

Samoa Joe’s Long History With AJ Styles

One Superstar that Samoa Joe has a long history with his O.C. leader, AJ Styles. The two have feuded over the years across several promotions including WWE and TNA. Reflecting on their feuds, Joe confessed it was great that they were able to have a renewed rivalry on WWE television.

“I mean, any time you get in the ring with AJ — any time I have throughout my career — usually great things happen,” he said. “And it’s a testament to him and his ability. It was nothing new for us, we knew it was bound to happen, we’ve kind of been intertwined throughout the breadth of our careers, so us managing to see each other across the ring was no surprise [laughs].”

Samoa Joe is currently serving a 30-day suspension from WWE. This is his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy.