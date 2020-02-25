Samoa Joe Suspended For Wellness Policy Violation

WWE has suspended Samoa Joe for 30-days due to his first violation of the company’s wellness policy. The company has not released information regarding what caused Joe’s violation of the policy.

Samoa Joe Suspended 30 Days For Wellness Policy Violation

Joe is currently on the shelf dealing with an undisclosed injury as a result of hitting his head on a table during a WWE commercial shoot. He was also removed from a match on RAW after being injured mid-match as well.

Joe also spent some time working on the RAW announce table while out with another injury.

Joe is the 4th Superstar in recent months to be suspended due to failing the company’s wellness policy. Andrade was suspended recently and late last year saw Primo Colon and Robert Roode both suspended as well.

Primo would later say that his violation was a result of not actually taking the test, however.