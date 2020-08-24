Samoa Joe To Voice ‘King Shark’ In New ‘Suicide Squad’ Video Game

RAW announcer Samoa Joe is set to lend his vocal talents to Rocksteady Studios’ next game. He will star in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as fan-favorite King Shark.

Following the reveal trailer’s debut from this weekend’s DC FanDome event, Samoa Joe took to Twitter to share the footage. He accompanied the video with the caption, “That Shark tho… #KTJL.” The trailer can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

The game will feature Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and Samoa Joe’s King Shark. Rocksteady Studios has previously developed the beloved Batman Arkham series of games. These include Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight.

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, gamers will be able to play the game solo or by teaming up for a co-op experience. As the title and trailer suggests, the core narrative revolves around the Suicide Squad’s attempts to kill the Justice League.

Prior to a suspension following a WWE wellness policy violation, Samoa Joe had been appearing in on-screen physical altercations, suggesting an in-ring return was imminent. His violation saw him suspended from WWE for 30 days. He returned to his commentary role on the 4/27 episode of Monday Night RAW, replacing Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022.