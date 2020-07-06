Sarah Logan Announces She Is Pregnant

Sarah Logan and husband Raymond Rowe (aka Erik of the Viking Raiders) are expecting their first child. The couple announced that Sarah is pregnant on their YouTube channel “The Wild and Free TV.”

The couple released a video from 5 weeks ago where a pregnancy test came back as positive.

“I got fired from WWE and it felt like our lives got turned upside down. It felt scary and I didn’t know what I was going to do and this happened. This beautiful thing happened,” Sarah says in the video.

“Sarah and Raymond Rowe just received the absolute best news of their lives!! Sarah is PREGNANT!!!! Find out if she’s still lifting and hunting, and what this means for her MMA journey. Hear Raymond’s thoughts on being a father for the first time, and how that’s going to work with his WWE travel schedule . We can’t wait to take everyone through this amazing life experience,” a description of the video reads.

Sarah Logan & Ray Rowe Married In Viking Ceremony

In late 2018, Sarah and Ray Rowe were married in a Viking ceremony. Several members of the WWE roster attended the ceremony and posted pictures from it.