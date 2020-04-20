Sarah Logan Expected To Return To WWE Soon

Sarah Logan was one of several WWE stars handed their walking papers from the company last week. However, it appears that she might be back with the company very soon.

According to Fightful, several people ‘went to bat’ for Logan following her release and encouraged WWE officials to give her another look. There is a good chance that Sarah Logan will be back with WWE soon. She is married to Erik of the Viking Raiders tag team.

Sarah Logan’s WWE Career

Sarah Logan has been with WWE since 2014. She worked primarily in NXT until 2017, when she was brought to the main roster as part of the Riott Squad faction with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. She has not held any championships in WWE.

Her most recent match took place on the April 13th edition of WWE Raw. She lost to former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Bazsler in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place Sunday, May 10th from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT.