Sarah Logan Says She’s Stepping Away From Wrestling

Sarah Logan was one of the many names released from WWE this past April. Any 90-day no-compete clause she may currently still be under would be up next month. Don’t expect her to show up on another wrestling promotion’s television, however. Logan released a statement recently saying she is stepping away from wrestling to focus on other interests.

“A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future,” Logan’s statement reads. “Wrestling is all I’ve known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself.”

The 26-year-old had been with WWE since 2014. She also spoke about her “Wild and Free” YouTube channel which can be found here.

“My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that’s the best way to keep up. We’re releasing some awesome content. I don’t say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line.”

Logan debuted on the main roster in late 2017. Along with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, she helped comprise the Riott Squad.

Logan’s statement can be read in the below Instagram post: