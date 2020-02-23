Top Japanese Star Announces Signing With WWE

One of the top Japanese women’s wrestlers Sareee has finally confirmed her signing with WWE after months of rumors about her move to the United States.

The former Diana Champion took on her Twitter and announced the news via a tweet in Japanese. Below is the rough translation of the female star’s post:

“I decided to think about doing professional wrestling abroad outside of Japan. And WWE joining has been decided. I am relieved to be able to properly report to everyone. Spreading Japanese women’s professional wrestling, Aiming for the top of WWE, Aim for the pinnacle of women’s professional wrestling. I will fight over my life. #wwe #Sareee”

The reports of Sareee signing with WWE first came out last year but neither WWE nor the Japanese star herself had commented on the matter back then.

The foundation for her move to the US was laid out last year in summer when WWE went to Japan for a tour and Triple H spent the time scouting talents.

The Game was reportedly impressed with Sareee’s performance and the two had numerous meetings at the time. Triple H had told media that he has heard Sareee was the future of women’s wrestling

Sareee made her wrestling debut at the young age of 15 back in 2011 and she will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center next month