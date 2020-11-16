Monday, November 16, 2020

Sasha Banks “Absolutely” Plans To Do More TV & Movies

By Michael Reichlin
Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks appears in the new season of the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. Banks spoke to USA Today this week about the experience, her future on the show and plans to continue pursuing an acting carer.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion is known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks. However, she is using her real name, Mercedes Vernado, for outside projects like this role on The Mandalorian. She takes a lot of pride in her WWE character, but it’s ‘Mercedes’ that has brought her this far.

“I’m so thankful for the role of playing Sasha Banks for so long, but it took Mercedes Varnado to put in that work, and it took Mercedes to get through those doors of the WWE and to be able to do ‘Star Wars,’ ” she says. “I’m just so excited to show the world exactly who I am.”

The role on Star Wars: Mandalorian is sure to get Sasha Banks attention in Hollywood. When asked if she’s interested more television and film projects, Banks said, “Absolutely.”

I have so many goals and so many things that I would love to do in Hollywood, and so many things that I would love to do outside of WWE that I’m making possible,” she said. “So keep on watching in 2021. I’m going to keep on killing it and crush all my dreams.”

Visit USA Today to check out the full interview.

Sasha Banks Says Main Eventing WrestleMania With Bayley Would Be A Dream Come True

