Sasha Banks & Bayley Comment On Being Left Off WrestleMania

Both Sasha Banks and Bayley have commented on their lack of a matchup at this year's WrestleMania, which will take place from multiple locations.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have both commented on being left off this year’s WrestleMania event. Responding to a tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Banks joked how she would be headlining the pre-show. She was interjecting her joke into a twitter exchange between Edge and Roman Reigns.

Sasha Banks & Bayley On WrestleMania

“That’s cute Mr. Wolf and Mr. Dog. But this Panther will be main eventing the pre show. I left my mark at the @WWEPC. Just ask the eagle @itsBayleyWWE. She was there for 5 years so technically that’s her land and she wants you off her yard! #TheMainEventbeforeTheMainEvent”

That’s cute Mr. Wolf and Mr. Dog. But this Panther will be main eventing the pre show. I left my mark at the @WWEPC Just ask the eagle @itsBayleyWWE She was there for 5 years so technically that’s her land and she wants you off her yard! #TheMainEventbeforeTheMainEvent https://t.co/cc64UFGEya — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 19, 2020

Bayley also saw Reigns’ initial tweet, which was hyping the now two-day event. Answering Reigns’ question over who would claim one of the night’s, she replied “NOT ME!!! hahahahahahahahahaha Have fun Big dog woof woof”

Sasha Banks would see Bayley’s response and reply to her friend, writing “Oops I mean, we will not be on. Let’s go gather some sheep baaaaahaha”

Both Sasha Banks and Bayley performed to an empty crowd in the WWE PC for last week’s episode of SmackDown Live. They competed against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Banks and Bayley would walk away with the win.

WrestleMania 36 has been relocated from Raymond James Stadium due to coronavirus concerns. It will now take place in multiple locations, including the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Originally set to take place on Sunday, April 5, the show has now been split across April 4 and April 5 and may even be pre-recorded.