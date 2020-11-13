Sasha Banks’ Character Premieres On Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

A new episode of the Mandalorian is currently available on Disney+ and Sasha Banks’ character makes her first appearance. Her performance on the show is credited under her real-name of Mercedes Varnado.

Banks has been posting to Twitter today in recognition of her character’s first appearance on the show.

Mercedes, you did it! ???? — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 13, 2020

- Advertisement -

“The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies,” reads a description for the episode.

Banks spoke to Digital Spy earlier this month about the role.

“I am just beyond extreme blessed. I cannot believe that I am in two of the biggest universes in the whole world, with WWE and the Star Wars universe,” Banks said. “I’m just like so in shock. I can’t believe it.”

“I act every single week on Friday Night Smackdown,” Sasha continued. “So I love performing and I love entertaining. So wherever that takes me, then that’s where I want to be.”

In September, Banks appeared in the trailer for the new season of the show. She appeared in a long robe that led to some speculation she could be portraying a Jedi character.

Renee Young was evidently also excited to learn about Banks’ role on the show:

DO YOU KNOW BABY YODA?!?!? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 15, 2020

In the below video, the YouTube channel “Star Wars Coffee” previews the character Banks portrays in the Mandalorian Season 2: