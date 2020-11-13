Sasha Banks’ Character Premieres On Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

A new episode of the Mandalorian is currently available on Disney+ and Sasha Banks’ character makes her first appearance. Her performance on the show is credited under her real-name of Mercedes Varnado.
Banks has been posting to Twitter today in recognition of her character’s first appearance on the show.
“The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies,” reads a description for the episode.
Banks spoke to Digital Spy earlier this month about the role.
“I am just beyond extreme blessed. I cannot believe that I am in two of the biggest universes in the whole world, with WWE and the Star Wars universe,” Banks said. “I’m just like so in shock. I can’t believe it.”
“I act every single week on Friday Night Smackdown,” Sasha continued. “So I love performing and I love entertaining. So wherever that takes me, then that’s where I want to be.”
In September, Banks appeared in the trailer for the new season of the show. She appeared in a long robe that led to some speculation she could be portraying a Jedi character.
Renee Young was evidently also excited to learn about Banks’ role on the show:
In the below video, the YouTube channel “Star Wars Coffee” previews the character Banks portrays in the Mandalorian Season 2: