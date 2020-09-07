Monday, September 7, 2020

Sasha Banks Comments On How Much Longer She Plans To Wrestle

Sasha Banks has spoken

By Andrew Ravens
Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks has opened up on her future in the pro wrestling business. 

The former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion did so when she joined Table Talk w/DVon. Although she’s just 28-year-old, she has been in the business for 10 years and with WWE since 2012.

“Hmmm, maybe until the wheels fall off. Hopefully not. I’m going to do it until I just feel like I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” said Banks. “How about that?” 

According to Banks, her health will play a big factor in her decision regarding how long she’ll wrestle, but she thinks she’ll be in WWE for a long time. 

“Health as well. I’m going to leave healthy and really fulfilled with what I’ve done because I’ve already been very fulfilled in everything as well and very healthy with what I’ve been doing in the ring. I’ve been taking care of my body. I’ve been happy, healthy and full. So, who knows how long? It can be forever. I can be like Ric Flair!

“They ask me if I’ll retire tomorrow. I’m still one of the youngest in the WWE! I’m going to be here for a long time. Get used to that. Ask me that question in like 10 years.”

Banks did state that she wants to have kids as she would love to be a mother one day, but notes that when that time is right the universe will let her know. 

ViaWrestling Inc

