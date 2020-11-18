Sasha Banks Designed Sneaker Sells Out In Minutes

Sasha Banks is having a good month so far. 2 weeks ago, she retained the Smackdown Women’s title against Bayley on Smackdown in a segment that pulled in huge ratings. The following Friday, she made her Star Wars Universe debut in the Mandalorian. And now today, a shoe designed by Sasha Banks and husband, Kid Mikaze, has sold out in minutes.

Mikaze noted on Twitter that the shoes have officially sold out online.

.@SashaBanksWWE 11 am at the 8 mile footlocker in Detroit is your next chance. Online we are officially… @PUMA @footlocker #thisiscollaboraid pic.twitter.com/66BCwAhF1P — Mikaze a.k.a Mr. Castle (@IamMikaze) November 18, 2020

- Advertisement -

The shoes are part of a charitable effort between Banks, Foot Locker, and charity Soles4Souls. 19,000 sneakers will be donated to people in need and a $250,000 donation will go to the charity.

Banks posted the following earlier today before the shoes went live on the Foot Locker website:

10 min until we're live. 10 am at @footlocker Help support a great cause, and look fresh while doing it #thisiscollaboraid pic.twitter.com/q3RF7emJaa — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 18, 2020

Banks was also interviewed by Variety recently regarding her role in the Mandalorian.

“Not only to be part of ‘Star Wars,’ but one of legit the greatest episodes in the history of television like that. I could watch that all the time. That was such a badass introduction to the world of ‘Star Wars,’” Banks said of her first episode.

To read more about Banks’ comments regarding the Mandalorian, visit the below link: