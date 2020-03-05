Sasha Banks Discusses Her WWE Hiatus Last Year

"The Boss" Sasha Banks has opened up about her hiatus last year following her WrestleMania 35 loss.

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has opened up about her four-month hiatus last year. “The Boss” was missing from WWE programming following WrestleMania 35, where she and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to The IIconics.

Speaking with WWE’s The Bump, Banks explained what she did with her time away and why she had to step away when she did. She stressed that she loves what she does as a Superstar, but was burned out.

“I really, really, really love what I do. I took that break knowing that I needed to recharge,” Banks stated. “I was legit so done. My mind was just so gone. During that time [being away], I missed wrestling.”

Sasha Banks Goes To Japan

Sasha Banks spent some time in Japan during her time away. She shared how she had dreamed of wrestling in Japan before WWE signed her.

“I always had a dream to go to Japan to train. That’s where I wanted to go before I got signed to the WWE, but they called me first. I just knew in my heart that I had to go accomplish something.”

She contineud, “I bought a ticket, I DM’ed Meiko Satomura and asked her if I could come train. She said ‘Yes, we’re training next week.’ I still think about that trip to this day. I think that was the best trip I’ve ever taken. It’s also the craziest thing I’ve ever done. I learned so much. I just love wrestling, and I love learning.”

Sasha Banks wrestled last Friday night on SmackDown. She and Bayley lost to Lacey Evans and Naomi. At the time of writing, Banks does not yet have a match at this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event or WrestleMania 36 in April.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.