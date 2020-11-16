Sasha Banks Still Hoping For Second WWE Evolution PPV

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has called out current NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.

In an interview with WWE on BT Sport, Banks declared her interest in facing off against Ray. She shared how a potential bout between them is a personal “dream match” of hers.

- Advertisement -

“My whole career has been incredible. I’m only 28 and I’ve done so much already, but, just within this year, I’ve held nearly every title except the NXT one and the UK one,” Banks said.

Sasha Banks then turned her attention to the NXT UK Women’s Champion. She offered to do what it took to ensure a match between them took place:

“So, Kay Lee Ray, I’ve got a private jet, sweetie, I’m making millions, I don’t mind flying over there or we can meet halfway. I can buy an island, I’m that rich. I don’t mind snatching that from her, ’cause that’s a nice little dream match of mine.”

"I'm only 28 and I've done so much already, this year I've held nearly every title except the NXT ones"



"@Kay_Lee_Ray I've got a private jet sweetie, I'm making millions, I'll fly over – it's a dream match of mine"



Give us @SashaBanksWWE vs KLR in the @btsport studio ? #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/oek5Q3cmBr — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 15, 2020

Sasha Banks On Evolution 2

In another interview with Digital Spy, Banks addressed the fact WWE has yet to host a follow up to 2018’s Evolution pay-per-view.

Banks argued how the all-women’s event was something she would “absolutely want to happen again.”

She explained how the pay-per-view was an incredible event for WWE’s female Superstars and the WWE Universe. As far as she’s concerned, it was such a popular show, she “can’t understand why there hasn’t been a second one yet.”

That being said, Sasha Banks remains optimistic over an Evolution 2 taking place. She shared how it “definitely can happen in the future” before promising that when it does, she believes it will be better than the first.

Sasha Banks is set to face off against Raw Women’s Champion Asuka at Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion matchup.

Survivor Series takes on November 22 from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.