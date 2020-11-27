Sasha Banks Dreams Of Being A General Manager, Teases Future Projects Outside WWE

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has shared what her future ambitions look like, both in and outside of pro wrestling.

When asked what could be next for “The Boss” during an interview with Stephanie Chase, Banks explained how she’d love to be a WWE shareholder. Furthermore, she dreams of being a general manager.

“To be a shareholder in the WWE, maybe take over Vince’s job. [It] is a dream of mine to be a general manager, make billions. There’s just so much more to do,” Banks said. “In WWE, you can absolutely be anything and everything, so my goals are not stopping here just because I’m the Grand Slam Champion.”

Banks also discussed the possibility of a clothing line or getting into music in the future. She admitted she could see “all of that” happening before revealing she has numerous plans lined up.

“I have plans for many incredible big things for myself. I’m really excited for the future,” Banks shared. “I’ve been stopping non-stop since 2020 to accomplish all my dreams that I’ve had since I was a little girl. So wrestling’s not the only thing, but you can expect all of that in the future, yes.”

Sasha Banks competed during last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. She faced off against Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a Champion vs. Champion bout that she eventually won.