Friday, November 27, 2020

Sasha Banks Dreams Of Being A General Manager, Teases Future Projects Outside WWE

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has looked to the future, admitting she has plenty of things lined up outside of pro wrestling.

By Steve Russell
Sasha Banks as the SmackDown Women's Champion
Sasha Banks as the SmackDown Women's Champion

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has shared what her future ambitions look like, both in and outside of pro wrestling.

When asked what could be next for “The Boss” during an interview with Stephanie Chase, Banks explained how she’d love to be a WWE shareholder. Furthermore, she dreams of being a general manager.

- Advertisement -

“To be a shareholder in the WWE, maybe take over Vince’s job. [It] is a dream of mine to be a general manager, make billions. There’s just so much more to do,” Banks said. “In WWE, you can absolutely be anything and everything, so my goals are not stopping here just because I’m the Grand Slam Champion.”

Banks also discussed the possibility of a clothing line or getting into music in the future. She admitted she could see “all of that” happening before revealing she has numerous plans lined up.

“I have plans for many incredible big things for myself. I’m really excited for the future,” Banks shared. “I’ve been stopping non-stop since 2020 to accomplish all my dreams that I’ve had since I was a little girl. So wrestling’s not the only thing, but you can expect all of that in the future, yes.”

Sasha Banks competed during last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. She faced off against Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a Champion vs. Champion bout that she eventually won.

ViaWrestling Inc.

Trending Articles

WWE

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. 'Taker of course...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details Behind Braun Strowman’s Recent Storyline Suspension

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was reportedly in line for a WWE Championship opportunity at TLC. However, Strowman was recently storyline suspended by...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray: Roman Reigns Vs. Drew McIntyre Delivered What Modern Pro Wrestling Is Missing

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the Champion vs. Champion matchup between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns that took place at Survivor Series. Speaking...
Read more
Wrestling News

‘Roman Reigns Is The Most Compelling Character Of The Past 20 Years’ – JBL

John Bradshaw Layfield believes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the most "compelling character" he's seen in the past twenty years. JBL shared his...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Dreams Of Being A General Manager, Teases Future Projects Outside WWE

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has shared what her future ambitions look like, both in and outside of pro wrestling. When asked what could...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T Reflects On His Friendship With The Undertaker

Following The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has looked back on his friendship with "The Dead Man."  Speaking...
Read more
Impact

Eric Bischoff Explains Why He ‘Always Hated’ The Abyss Character

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recalled his time in TNA during a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks. He and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA's...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Talk Mick Foley’s Influence on Their New Book

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The AEW Tag Team Champions discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley On WWE Superstars Being Independent Contractors, Why He’s Frugal With Money

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has shared his thoughts on how WWE considers its talent to be independent contractors. He stressed how...
Read more
Wrestling News

Keith Lee To Feature In Upcoming Episode Of WWE 24

WWE Raw Superstar Keith Lee is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of WWE Network's documentary series, WWE 24. Lee shared the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Provides Becky Lynch Pregnancy Update Ahead Of Due Date

Seth Rollins has provided a pregnancy update for his fiancee, Becky Lynch, during an interview with WWE Network. The excited couple is anticipating the...
Read more
AEW

Ricky Starks Talks Joining AEW, TNT Open Challenge Match

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's podcast. The current member of Taz's on-screen stable discussed a number of...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC