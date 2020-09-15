Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Sasha Banks Featured In Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer

Sasha Banks appears to have a role in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

By Ian Carey
Sasha Banks Mandalorian
Sasha Banks in Star Wars: The Mandalorian 2

A recent trailer for Season 2 of Disney’s hit Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” has been released. The series returns to Disney Plus on October 30th. The trailer features a cameo from WWE’s Sasha Banks.

Banks is shown wearing a very Jedi-Esque robe in the trailer. Her character’s identity has not yet been announced.

Near the end of the trailer, the Mandalorian appears to be attending some type of galactic combat competition taking place inside a ring. Former MMA fighter Gina Carano also stars in the series.

Renee Young seems excited about Banks’ role in the new season of the series as well:

Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian

Filming for season 2 of the Mandalorian began in mid-October last year and wrapped up in early March just before the pandemic shut everything down. The plot focuses on the Mandalorian searching for the Child’s (Baby Yoda) home planet. Mandalorian Season 3 is reportedly already in the works as well.

“The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi,” the Armorer tells the Mandalorian in the trailer. Banks appears in the trailer shortly after this line.

“You expect me to search the galaxy and return this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?” the Mandalorian replies.

