Sasha Banks Makes History With Smackdown Title Win

Sasha Banks is your new Smackdown Women’s Champion after defeating Bayley at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV. With the win, Banks is now just the 3rd female grand-slam champion in WWE.

“The boss” has now won the WWE women’s tag-team, NXT, RAW, and Smackdown women’s championship. Only Bayley and Asuka have done the same. More on that below.

Here’s a look at Sasha Banks’ nine title reigns in WWE/NXT:

1x NXT Champion

5x RAW Women’s champion

1x SmackDown Women’s Champion

2x WWE Women’s tag champion (with Bayley)

Bayley’s Path to the Grand Slam

Bayley became the 1st ever women’s grand slam winner on May 19th, 2019. That was when she first won the Smackdown women’s title. She had previously won the RAW title in 2017 and the tag titles with Sasha banks in 2019. Bayley first won the NXT title in 2015.

Asuka’s Path to the Grand Slam

Asuka became the 2nd grand-slam winner in WWE women’s divisions on May 10th, 2020 when she won the RAW Women’s Championship. She won the MITB match and it was revealed on RAW the next night that the match was actually for the RAW women’s title as Becky Lynch was vacating it. Asuka first won Smackdown women’s title on December 16th, 2018. She won the tag titles with Kairi Sane on October 6th, 2019. Asuka’s NXT reign began on April 1st, 2016.