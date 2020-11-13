Sasha Banks On Bayley Feud: ‘It’s Been Everything That I’ve Ever Wanted’

Current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has opened up about her current feud with her former friend, Bayley.

Speaking with DigitalSpy, “The Boss” explained how the entire Bayley storyline was “a long time coming.” She added how “[…] there were times in the past where we saw it stop and go, but in the long run we really had to have the fans see this long, long friendship which you don’t really get to see in the WWE too often.”

- Advertisement -

She reflected on how their storyline and relationship had gone through a five-year journey to get to this point. Banks shared how the pay-off with Bayley turning on her and their subsequent feud has met all her high expectations.

Banks explained how her feud with Bayley drew inspiration from the Trish Stratus versus Mickie James rivalry. “[…] they had a year-long storyline when I was watching as a teenager,” she said. “That’s what I wanted growing up, I wanted a year-long storyline where you just were on the ride the whole time. So for us, it’s kind of like a revamp of that.”

Sasha Banks noted how it’s satisfying to see the time and investment WWE has poured into its women’s division paying off. She noted how the female roster has been taking over WWE with “non-stop […] incredible momentum.”