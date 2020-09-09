Sasha Banks On Evolution 2: ‘We’ve Been Waiting For It And I Know The Fans Want It’

Sasha Banks has commented on the possibility of WWE eventually hosting an Evolution 2 pay-per-view during an interview on D-Von Dudley’s podcast, Table Talk.

Looking back on her matchup at 2018’s Evolution event, Banks stressed how her scheduled bout was a “beautiful match” for pay-per-view. She took part in a six-woman tag team matchup. Banks teamed up with Bayley and Natalya to defeat the Riott Squad.

“[…] I never dreamt that would happen because you would never dream of women main-eventing anything. But for all those women coming together from the past, present, and future, it was such an inspiring and incredible pay-per-view that I’m like, ‘Where is number 2?! Where is Evolution 2?’ We’ve been waiting for it and I know the fans want it. I’m dying for it, because you also saw a lot of matches that you would never see before and I think that’s really awesome to see, especially as the women’s division keeps on growing.”

Sasha Banks pointed to the ever-expanding roster of talented women in WWE and NXT. She highlighted how, when she first started, there were barely any women on the roster compared to the current day product. Because of the number of ready female Superstars, Banks admitted she struggles to see why WWE hasn’t yet committed to delivering Evolution 2.

She admitted how, if Evolution 2 were to occur, there would be only one person she’d want to face: Trish Stratus. Banks confessed she would “lose her mind” at an opportunity to share the ring with Stratus.