Sasha Banks On Fans Not Being Able To Attend WrestleMania

The Boss says hurts to know fans won't be able to attend WrestleMania

Fans who were excited for WrestleMania will unfortunately not be able to attend the show this year because it has been moved to Performance Center and it appears that the former Women’s Champion Sasha Banks understands their disappointment.

The Boss recently made an Instagram post where she addressed the WWE Universe. The former Champion said that it hurts to know that fans who planned to go to the Show Of Shows whole year won’t be able to attend the PPV.

However, she explained that the priority right now is everyone’s health and Sasha Banks claimed that they will do their best to put on a show which is worthy of the fans:

“It breaks my heart to know that fans won’t be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren’t just there to watch the show, they’re a part of it! But priority #1 is everyone’s health. So on April 5th we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve.”

Sasha Banks has not been announced for WrestleMania so far but she, alongside her partner Bayley, has been involved in a rivalry with the Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors in recent times.

While not confirmed, it’s believed that the two will be challenging the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane for the titles at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, which has been announced to be a 2 night event this year.