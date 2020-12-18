Sasha Banks On Potential Queen Of The Ring Tournament

The Queen Of The Ring tournament is something the fans have shown interest in as the next step in the women’s evolution and Sasha Banks is also interested in it.

The current SmackDown women’s champion was recently interviewed by ProSieben MAXX on Instagram where she talked about things like her WWE debut and more.

When asked about a potential Queen Of The Ring tournament, Banks explained that the competition should get a PPV for itself but she also mentioned how they have been waiting for Evolution 2 for a long time:

“I think a whole Queen of the Ring tournament for a whole pay-per-view itself would be really cool, but I’ve been waiting for Evolution 2 for a very long time,

So maybe we can do that first, and maybe we can start little matches at Evolution for the Queen of the Ring Tournament.” said Sasha Banks, “Maybe something like that can happen.”

During the interview, the former NXT star also revealed her dream match saying that there are many new women she would like to face but her dream match would be against Trish Stratus.

Apart from this, Sasha Banks joked about owning WWE one day and giving Vince McMahon a vacation, how she felt before her debut and more.