Sasha Banks On Which Stars She Is Excited To Face After Title Victory

Sasha Banks is currently in her first reign as the SmackDown Women’s Champion after winning the title at the Hell In A Cell event and she is excited to defend her title against the talent at the Blue Brand.

The Boss appeared on WWE’s The Bump recently where she talked about a number of things including her recent interaction with Carmella, her role in the new season of Disney’s The Mandalorian, and more.

Talking about the potential challengers coming her way in the future, the new SmackDown Women’s Champion said that she is very excited for all the fresh match ups including opponents such as Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and more:

“You guys have no idea how excited I am. When I won the SmackDown Women’s Championship, I was excited to know that I could wrestle girls like Carmella, Bianca, Liv Morgan, Natalya, these are all fresh match-ups.

I’m hungrier and more ready to face them all, but none of them are going to win.” claimed Sasha Banks, “I just want to chase all these girls because they’re awesome!”

Banks continued to praise Belair some more mentioning how she is a combination of strength and beauty and she claimed that she cannot wait to wrestle the former NXT star.

Sasha Banks has had multiple reigns with the Raw Women’s title but none of them have been very long and it’d be interesting to see how long her SmackDown title run lasts.