Sasha Banks Opens Up About Her Injury, Royal Rumble Absence

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has addressed her injury during an appearance on WWE’s podcast, After The Bell. During her conversation with host Corey Graves, Banks also spoke about her absence from the 30-Woman Royal Rumble matchup.

“The Boss” explained how she suffered an ankle injury a few weeks ago at the hands of “the evil un-role model” Lacey Evans. She noted how she can barely walk properly at this time and is frustrated as she considers herself to be a person that “always wants to be 125 percent.”

“I’m just at 100 percent. You guys just have to wait,” Banks said. “It’s unacceptable. I’m at 100 percent. I need to be at 120 percent. I’m taking my time so that I can be bigger and better than ever.”

Why Sasha Banks Wasn’t In The Royal Rumble

Turning her attention to the Women’s Royal Rumble match, Sasha Banks confessed that she was never scheduled to be a participant. She explained the reason behind this decision is because she is a leader who wanted to “give girls other opportunities.”

“I didn’t want to win that match because I didn’t want to choose my best friend nor did I want to choose Becky Lynch because I don’t want to go to RAW,” Banks said. “So I wasn’t going to be in the Royal Rumble regardless, and Bayley asked me to not come out for the match because she wanted to show people that she didn’t need my help. So I respect her.”

Charlotte Flair would end up winning the Women’s Royal Rumble, granting her a championship match at WrestleMania—an opportunity Banks has previously claimed she doesn’t care about.

