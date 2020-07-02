Sasha Banks Opens Up Regarding Response To Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara is currently suspended without pay from AEW due to comments he made about Sasha Banks. Guevara commented on a podcast 4 years ago that he wanted to “rape” Sasha. It was an ill-advised joke that drew the ire of many.

Banks and Guevara spoke about the situation and Guevara apologized. During a recent interview with SI.com, Banks commented further on why she responded in the way she did.

“For me, being a role model and a leader is what I have to give back to the universe,” said Banks. “It’s not easy to be so exposed and so open and so raw, but I’m here to show people that I’m a real person, too. I am just lucky and fortunate enough to be living my dream in front of millions of people. If that connects with people, if that resonates, all I can do is be myself and hopefully show people that no matter what they go through–whether it’s good, bad, or hard–we’re all in this together.”

Banks previously released the following statement regarding the situation.

“Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open discussion. Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don’t condone or tolerate this kind of behaviour. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else’s life, and can send the wrong message.

We have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows him that. I hope from this point on, ignorer for growth and change within our community to take place, we all can continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman, or child should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Mercedes Varnado”

For his part, Guevara has release several statements apologizing to fans and Banks.

“Whenever I do come back, I will be better. I’m going to do sensitivity training and I’m going to be a better version of myself,” Guevara said.