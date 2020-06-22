Sasha Banks Releases Statement On Sammy Guevara’s Comments

Sasha Banks has released a statement on the recent controversy surrounding comments made by Sammy Guevara on a podcast from 2016. Guevara made a comment/joke making light of sexual assault on the show. Guevara took to social media to apologize for the comment earlier today.

Based on comments made by both Guevara and Banks, it appears the two have spoken.

Banks released the following statement:

“Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open discussion. Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don’t condone or tolerate this kind of behaviour. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else’s life, and can send the wrong message.

We have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows him that. I hope from this point on, ignorer for growth and change within our community to take place, we all can continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman, or child should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Mercedes Varnado”

Guevara’s comments can be heard in the below Tweet:

If anyone comes in my mentions saying "he was just joking" unfollow me now.. Sammy Guevara what is this?!pic.twitter.com/H2CNC4qFfc — Stephanie?| bIm (@StephanieHypes) June 22, 2020

Sammy issued two separate apologies online:

I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020