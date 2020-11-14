Saturday, November 14, 2020

Sasha Banks Says To Wrestle Bayley In WrestleMania Main Event Would Be A Dream Come True

By Andrew Ravens
WWE announced their WrestleMania match on SmackDown. Image Credit: WWE.com

Sasha Banks has moved on from feuding with Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title. 

Digital Spy has an article covering this feud that has been on and off again for a few years now on the main roster. 

2020 was the year that the feud came full circle from them being best friends to tag team champions to them facing off as a babyface and heel in singles competition. 

During this interview, Banks was asked if a WrestleMania match between her and Bayley was the ultimate goal. 

“I just want to have the most fun time that I can have in WWE. Whether that’s Bayley at WrestleMania, whether that’s Liv Morgan, whether that’s Ruby Riott – it could be anybody.

But, of course, to main event WrestleMania is still one of my biggest dreams and to do that with Bayley would be ultimately a dream come true.”

Banks is slated to take on WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view event on November 22 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network. Bayley doesn’t have a match lined up just yet. 

Sasha Banks On Bayley Feud: ‘It’s Been Everything That I’ve Ever Wanted’

