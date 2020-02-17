Sasha Banks Set To Appear In The Mandalorian Season 2

"The Boss" Sasha Banks will be appearing in the second season of popular Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will be appearing in the next season of the Disney+ hit show, The Mandalorian. “The Boss” has allegedly filmed scenes for the Star Wars series. The show follows the adventures of a Mandalorian bounty hunter and his charge, The Child—also known as Baby Yoda. News of her appearance was initially reported by the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, with Pro Wrestling Sheet later confirming the casting news.

At the time of writing, there is no further information as to who she might be playing or what kind of role she has. Her casting sees her join former Mixed Martial Arts star-turned-actor Gina Carano on the show. Carano appeared early in the first season, playing Cara Dune—a former Rebel shock trooper turned mercenary. Dune eventually becomes friends with the titular Mandalorian.

Sasha Banks’ Injury

Sasha Banks hasn’t seen any in-ring action since she last wrestled on the January 3rd episode of SmackDown. She competed in a triple threat tag team match teaming with her partner, Bayley. They faced off against the team’s of Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Since that time, “The Boss” has opened up about not being on television and why she missed the Royal Rumble. She explained how she suffered an ankle injury at the hands of Lacey Evans.