Sasha Banks Shares Why She Misses Fans At WWE Events

The new WWE Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks claimed the championship last Monday Night on Raw entering her fifth reign. Her win saw her join her partner Bayley as a double champion within WWE. Unfortunately, her recent accomplishment took place at the WWE Performance Center in front of zero fans.

Speaking in a WWE The Day Of documentary clip, Banks shared her thoughts on performing at WWE events without a crowd in attendance due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

She confessed she missed feeling the crowd’s energy but noted she has learned a great deal since audiences have been unable to attend events. Despite this growth, Banks admitted she’s ready to have fans return as long as it’s safe to do so.

“Until then, I’m gonna keep on entertaining and you’re gonna keep on watching at home. I hope you enjoy it. But maybe it’s during these crazy times, that it’s on such a different grande scheme of things of how I look at this as a whole, since we don’t have an audience.”

Banks continued, “Maybe that’s why I’m not as so, like, ‘Oh my God, what are they going to think?’ Because their opinion is really online, and the thing is I don’t have to read that, and I don’t read it. Really, my opinion is my opinion of what I think this match is going to be and what it means to me.”

Sasha Banks explained how if she feels confident she has just “killed it” in a match up, then no one’s opinion of it matters except hers. She stressed how she is happy to have the confidence to know that if she’s satisfied with her performance, other people’s opinions can’t affect her.