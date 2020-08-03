Monday, August 3, 2020

Sasha Banks Shares Why She Misses Fans At WWE Events

Current WWE Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks has shared what she misses about fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

By Steve Russell
Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks

The new WWE Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks claimed the championship last Monday Night on Raw entering her fifth reign. Her win saw her join her partner Bayley as a double champion within WWE. Unfortunately, her recent accomplishment took place at the WWE Performance Center in front of zero fans.

Speaking in a WWE The Day Of documentary clip, Banks shared her thoughts on performing at WWE events without a crowd in attendance due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

She confessed she missed feeling the crowd’s energy but noted she has learned a great deal since audiences have been unable to attend events. Despite this growth, Banks admitted she’s ready to have fans return as long as it’s safe to do so.

“Until then, I’m gonna keep on entertaining and you’re gonna keep on watching at home. I hope you enjoy it. But maybe it’s during these crazy times, that it’s on such a different grande scheme of things of how I look at this as a whole, since we don’t have an audience.”

Banks continued, “Maybe that’s why I’m not as so, like, ‘Oh my God, what are they going to think?’ Because their opinion is really online, and the thing is I don’t have to read that, and I don’t read it. Really, my opinion is my opinion of what I think this match is going to be and what it means to me.”

Sasha Banks explained how if she feels confident she has just “killed it” in a match up, then no one’s opinion of it matters except hers. She stressed how she is happy to have the confidence to know that if she’s satisfied with her performance, other people’s opinions can’t affect her.

Via411Mania.com

Trending Articles

WWE

WWE Moves Undercard RAW Star To NXT

WWE has sent one main roster star to NXT and that’s Shane Thorne.  On Saturday, WWE confirmed that Throne...
Read more
AEW

Former NXT Star Added To AEW Women’s Tag Tournament

AEW will be running a women's tag team tournament this summer. The teams will be drawn at random and the first pairing...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (7/31): Two Title Matches, The Fiend Attacks Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Both the Intercontinental and SmackDown Women's Championships were defended during tonight's episode. In...
Read more
WWE

The Rock & Investor Group Purchase The XFL for $15 Million

Vince McMahon will not be resurrecting the XFL, but rather, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and partners are the new owners. 
Read more
WWE

Next WWE Draft Planned for October

WWE is planning to hold the annual draft in October this year once again, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

New WWE Trademark Filings For MVP’s Stable And “Justus”

WWE filed to trademark "The Hurt Business" on Wednesday, July 29th. "The Hurt Business" is the name for the new RAW stable with MVP, Bobby...
Read more
AEW

AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament Begins Tonight

The first round of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament begins tonight, Monday August 3rd. The 8-team 'Deadly...
Read more
WWE

The Rock & Investor Group Purchase The XFL for $15 Million

Vince McMahon will not be resurrecting the XFL, but rather, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and partners are the new owners. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Talks About WWE’s ‘Process’ To Create New Stars During COVID-19

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has addressed WWE's attempts to create new Superstars. In an interview with TalkSport.com, Rollins explained how he believes...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bayley On Current Run With Sasha Banks: ‘This Is The Most Fun I’ve Had On TV’

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently helped her partner, Sasha Banks, secure the Raw Women's Championship last week on Monday Night...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Shares Why She Misses Fans At WWE Events

The new WWE Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks claimed the championship last Monday Night on Raw entering her fifth reign. Her win...
Read more
WWE

Big E On If He Feels Ready For A Singles Run

A lot of people including many legends have praised Big E over the years and characterised him as a potential world champion...
Read more
WWE

Next WWE Draft Planned for October

WWE is planning to hold the annual draft in October this year once again, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Read more
AEW

Former NXT Star Added To AEW Women’s Tag Tournament

AEW will be running a women's tag team tournament this summer. The teams will be drawn at random and the first pairing...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre & Top WWE NXT Star Tease Possible Match

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross got fans talking when they planted the seeds for a potential match down the road.
Read more
WWE

Ric Flair Discusses Decline In WWE TV Ratings

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider for a new interview.  During the...
Read more
WWE

WWE Moves Undercard RAW Star To NXT

WWE has sent one main roster star to NXT and that’s Shane Thorne.  On Saturday, WWE confirmed that Throne...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC