Sasha Banks Takes Shot At Gina Carano On Twitter

Gina Carano recently praised both Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler on Twitter. This somehow led to Banks taking a shot at the former MMA fighter turned actor. Carano, who recently starred in The Mandalorian from the Star Wars franchise, posted the following message to Twitter in response to an angle from WWE RAW this Monday:

And just like that I want to attend my first @WWEUniverse event.. @SashaBanksWWE & @QoSBaszler ??? two of my favorites. https://t.co/2SbwIkLjAC — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) August 4, 2020

Baszler then responded that Carano plays one of her favourite Star Wars characters:

One of my fave Star Wars characters! — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 4, 2020

Banks, perhaps still upset at taking the shot from Baszler, then said she’d whoop Carano too.

And just like that, I wanna whoop your ass too… you wouldn’t last in my Universe but you’re welcome to try ? #2BeltzBanks https://t.co/vqjaB3OKb8 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 4, 2020

Baszler has been lobbying for a title shot since coming back to RAW. She most recently fought to a double count-out with Nia Jax. Next week on RAW, Asuka will take on Bayley in single’s action. If Asuka is victorious, she’ll get the next RAW Women’s title match at SummerSlam later this month.

RAW Women’s Championship

Banks holds the record for most reigns with the RAW Women’s Championship with 5. She rarely holds the title for long, however. As of this writing, her combined days spent with the title across 5 reigns is only 97 days. That’s less than 3 weeks per title reign.

RAW Women’s Title Combined Days Spent as Champion: