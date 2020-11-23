Sasha Banks Tops Asuka In Champion vs. Champion Match At Survivor Series

Another high profile champion vs. champion match saw RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

They battled it out in a non-title match at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida.

Asuka represented the red brand while Banks defended the pride of the blue brand. Neither title was on the line.

The match had a slow build that was given plenty of time. They presented a technical style of bout in the early going. Things started to pick up after they brawled to the floor and Banks hit a backstabber for a near fall. The finish saw Banks hit a frontflip roll up for the win.

Banks had been feuding with Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title after the two best friends split up once Bayley turned on Banks on an episode of SmackDown. At last month’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, Banks beat Bayley to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.

During an episode of SmackDown earlier this month, Banks successfully retained the title over the former champion.

