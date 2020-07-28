Sasha Banks Wins WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Asuka has been knocked off the top of the mount of the women’s division on RAW after failing to retain the title in her latest defense of it against Sasha Banks.

Banks won the RAW Women’s Title when she beat Asuka on Monday’s episode of RAW. The title could’ve changed hands via pinfall, submission, count out, disqualification, or if anyone interfered.

The competitive match came to an end when Bayley had attacked Kairi Sane in the backstage area. Asuka walked out to save her friend from the attack and was counted out as a result.

Thus, Banks is the new champion. With Sane leaving WWE and reports that this was her last appearance on WWE television, it appears that this is the way that WWE wrote her out of storylines.

This was a rematch from the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. It ended in controversy when Asuka accidentally sprayed the green mist into the eyes of the referee. Bayley hit Asuka in the back with the title.

Bayley put the referee shirt on and counted the pinfall as Banks pinned Asuka. Other than the finish, fans seemed to praise the two stars for the match. In fact, their previous encounter went to a count out finish at last month’s Backlash pay-per-view event.