Sasha Banks Wins WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks didn’t come up short while trying to get revenge on Bayley

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida, Bayley defended the SmackDown Women’s Title against her former best friend inside of the Hell in a Cell structure.

It was a slow start and then they started using various weapons such as tables, kendo sticks, a fire extinguisher, and the cell. The finish saw Banks use a chair while putting Bayley into the Bank Statement for the win.

This snapped Bayley’s 380-day reign as champion and the first time that Banks has been the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Last month on an episode of SmackDown after failing to reclaim the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, the betrayal happened. Bayley turned on Banks, who was kept off television to sell the angle.

After Bayley retained her SmackDown Women’s Title via disqualification at Clash of Champions, Banks returned to attack Bayley with a steel chair.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Survivor Series pay-per-view event on November 22nd.

What are your thoughts on Sasha Banks winning the Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.