Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Scarlett Bordeaux Provides An Injury Update On Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder at TakeOver XXX.

By Ian Carey
Karrion Kross & Scarlett
Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an injury update on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was forced to vacate the title shortly after winning it from Keith Lee at TakeOver 30 due to suffering a separated shoulder.

According to an Instagram post from Bordeaux, however, Kross’ recovery is going well. “Everyone loves a comeback, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes.”

“We’re getting closer… and he’s about to be the deadliest piece on the board,” Scarlett wrote regarding Kross’ recovery. “

Bordeaux included a video of Kross using a pulley to life both her and another person from a seated position in her post.

Kross currently holds a perfect 7-0 record in NXT. He’s defeated Leon Ruff, Liam Gray, Tommaso Ciampa, Bronson Reed, Dominik Dijakovic, Danny Burch, and Keith Lee. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Separated shoulders typically take between 2-3 months to recover from but it depends on the severity of the injury.

Her full Instagram post is below:

Kross became the 18th wrestler to ever win the NXT title when he did so at TakeOver 30. He began the 20th reign in the title’s lineage before being forced to vacate the belt the next week.

