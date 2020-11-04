Scorpio Sky Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Scorpio Sky has been pulled from a scheduled match.

On Wednesday evening, AEW announced via Twitter that Sky had been exposed to someone with the illness and as a result postponed his scheduled singles match against Shawn Spears from this week’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW sent out the following statement about the situation in this tweet:

“Through contact tracing, AEW learned @ScorpioSky was exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last 14 days. An initial test was negative, but AEW has decided to postpone tonight’s scheduled match.”

AEW later announced a new match to take place of this planned contest that was nixed. Private Party vs. The Young Bucks in a tag team match was booked.

“#NewMatchAnnouncement The @youngbucks will take on #PrivateParty in a rematch from the second episode of #AEWDynamite, where Private Party eliminated the Bucks in the first round of the #AEW World Tag Team championship tournament.”

This episode of Dynamite is important as it serves as the go-home edition for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The Young Bucks will challenge FTR for the Tag Team Titles at this show.

