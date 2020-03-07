Scott Steiner Collapses At Impact Tapings, Taken To Hospital

Scott Steiner is said to be recovering after collapsing backstage.

Scott Steiner collapsed backstage during the recent Impact Wrestling tapings in Atlanta, GA. According to multiple reports, Steiner needed to be worked on by paramedics and was later taken to the emergency room. The 57-year-old is said to be recovering and doing well currently.

Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore updated fans on Twitter to let them know Steiner is doing well and his family appreciates the concern.

For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK.

His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support. — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) March 7, 2020

Tommy Dreamer also posted that he and Joey Ryan traveled with Steiner to the hospital.

Im at the hospital right now w/ @ScottDAmore @JoeyRyanOnline

Scott Steiner is doing well

And under great care

Say a prayer for Big Poppa Pump

Holla if ya hear me — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 7, 2020

Hulk Hogan also sent the following Tweet out to his NWO stablemate:

Only love for Scott Steiner may you recover at God speed to only perfect health,Gods got you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 7, 2020

Rick Steiner Comments On Steiner Brothers WWE Hall of Fame Potential

Rick Steiner recently commented about the Steiners Brothers potentially going into the WWE HOF. According to him, Scott’s frequent ripping of WWE will prevent that from occurring.

“I think about it when people ask me about it but I know there’s not a chance in hell that we get to be inducted because of the way my brother [rips WWE].”

