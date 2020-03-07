Scott Steiner Collapses At Impact Tapings, Taken To Hospital

Scott Steiner collapsed backstage during the recent Impact Wrestling tapings in Atlanta, GA. According to multiple reports, Steiner needed to be worked on by paramedics and was later taken to the emergency room. The 57-year-old is said to be recovering and doing well currently.
Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore updated fans on Twitter to let them know Steiner is doing well and his family appreciates the concern.
Tommy Dreamer also posted that he and Joey Ryan traveled with Steiner to the hospital.
Hulk Hogan also sent the following Tweet out to his NWO stablemate:
