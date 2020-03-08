Scott Steiner Health Update

Scott Steiner is expected to make a full recovery after collapsing backstage at the recent Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Atlanta. According to a report from PW Insider, the 57-year-old was scheduled to undergo heart surgery yesterday.

Both Tommy Dreamer and Steiner’s wife have updated fans to let them know he is expected to make a full recovery.

Thank you all for your concerns & prayers

99% Life + 1%death

= Genetic Freak

Steiner math contiues

Thank you all for your concerns & prayers

99% Life + 1%death

= Genetic Freak

Steiner math contiues

Holla if ya hear me#BigPoppaPump

Scott’s wife Christa sent out the following on Twitter. She thanks Scott D’Amore, Dreamer, Johnny Swinger, Joey Ryan, everyone at Impact Wrestling and the Cobb County EMTs.

First of all I went to thank everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING for taking such great care of my husband. We appreciate all the well wishes, thoughts & prayers. He will make a full recovery.

Wrestling World Shows Support For Scott Steiner

Support and well-wishes for Steiner have been pouring in from around the pro-wrestling community.

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis sent out the following on Twitter:

Wishing my friend @ScottSteiner a speedy recovery. Love ya Big Poppa Pump.

Mick Foley tweeted out the following:

Really thankful to read that @ScottSteiner is aparently doing better after collapsing backstage a few hours ago. Thank you for the update @ScottDAmore



Wishing Scotty the very best for a full and speedy recovery. Sending prayers to him and his family. https://t.co/hJnzRhx3vV — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 7, 2020

Steiner wrestled on the most recent NWA PPV. The National Wrestling Alliance sent out the following:

Scott Steiner is in the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the National Wrestling Alliance.



Scott Steiner is in the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the National Wrestling Alliance.

We are pulling for you Scott!

Hulk Hogan and Scott Steiner haven’t always seen eye-to-eye in the past but Hogan sent out well-wishes to his former NWO stablemate:

Only love for Scott Steiner may you recover at God speed to only perfect health,Gods got you my brother HH

