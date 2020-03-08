Scott Steiner Health Update

Scott Steiner is expected to make a full recovery after collapsing backstage at the recent Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Atlanta. According to a report from PW Insider, the 57-year-old was scheduled to undergo heart surgery yesterday.
Both Tommy Dreamer and Steiner’s wife have updated fans to let them know he is expected to make a full recovery.
Scott’s wife Christa sent out the following on Twitter. She thanks Scott D’Amore, Dreamer, Johnny Swinger, Joey Ryan, everyone at Impact Wrestling and the Cobb County EMTs.
Wrestling World Shows Support For Scott Steiner
Support and well-wishes for Steiner have been pouring in from around the pro-wrestling community.
NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis sent out the following on Twitter:
Mick Foley tweeted out the following:
Steiner wrestled on the most recent NWA PPV. The National Wrestling Alliance sent out the following:
Hulk Hogan and Scott Steiner haven’t always seen eye-to-eye in the past but Hogan sent out well-wishes to his former NWO stablemate:
Scott Steiner Championship Statistics
Steiner’s many accolades in pro-wrestling include:
- 1x WCW World Heavyweight Champion
- 2x WCW United States Champion
- 2x WCW TV Champion
- 7x WCW/NWA Tag Team Champion (w/Rick Steiner)
- 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion in NJPW (w/Rick Steiner)
- 1x WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion
- 2x WWF Tag Team Champion (w/ Rick Steiner)