Scott Steiner Talks About Recent Health Scare, Hospitalization (Video)

Scott Steiner made an appearance at New Era Wrestling in Jasper, Alabama this past weekend. It was his first public appearance since he collapsed at an Impact taping session a few weeks ago. At the show, Steiner took the opportunity to address his recent medical scare and subsequent hospitalization. He revealed how he had no recollection of Friday or Saturday night.

Scott Steiner’s Comeback Promo

“Everybody heard what happened last week. A lot of people came to me and said they were praying for me and gave me best wishes and I appreciate that,” Steiner said. “I tell you what. It happened on Friday night and I actually do not remember walking to the ring, talking, walking back to the ring, collapsing. I don’t remember Friday night, I don’t remember Saturday night.”

Steiner continued, “As I was sitting in the hospital bed, the doctor came up to me and said ‘the procedure that happened to you, normally you only have 80 percent chance of winning…of getting out of the bed…of living’ I said doc, every time I step in the ring I have a 140 and two-thirds chance of winning. What do you think my chances are of jumping out of this bed? So this goes to all my freaks in Jasper, Alabama. Big Poppa Pump is your hookup! Holla if you hear me!”

You can see the promo in the video below at approximately 8 minutes.

