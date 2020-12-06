Sunday, December 6, 2020
Scrapped Storyline Plans For Chelsea Green & Mickie James Revealed

WWE had planned to reboot a popular angle from the past with Chelsea Green and Mickie James.

By Ian Carey

Chelsea Green has had an interesting year in wrestling. She left NXT in May and seemed destined for a main roster call-up but would not make her Smackdown debut until 6 months later. When she did finally debuted, she broke her wrist in her first match and is now on the sidelines with the injury.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Green and Mickie James were planned to be in an angle together this year. The angle would have been a “reboot” of the famous Mickie James and Trish Stratus angle that culminated in their match at WrestleMania 22. Only in this version of the angle, Chelsea Green would have played the role of the stalker and James would have been in the Trish Stratus role.

Green and James are even reported to have filmed content for the angle but it was scrapped just hours before it was to debut. Green would have been portrayed as an obsessed fan of James’.

Mickie James and Trish Stratus’ angle leading up to WrestleMania 22 was so well-received by fans, that James was actually cheered on the show despite being a clear heel at the time.

Highlights of the famous WrestleMania 22 match between Trish Stratus and Chelsea Green can be viewed in the player below:

Scrapped Storyline Plans For Chelsea Green & Mickie James Revealed

