Friday, October 30, 2020

Script For Friday’s WWE SmackDown Was Finished Late

Heading into Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown there wasn’t much announced in advance for it and there’s a good reason as to why. 

On Thursday, WWE confirmed that Jey Uso would face the consequences of losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns at last Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. 

It wasn’t until about an hour before the show went live on FOX from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that WWE started to announce matches. 

Bryan Alvarez noted on Twitter shortly after the matches had been announced that the script for the show was finished. That’s the reason for nothing being advertised all week or even the morning of the show. 

Those matches were Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso and Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler in qualifying matches for spots on the men’s team SmackDown at the Survivor Series pay-per-view next month. 

It was reported last week that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon didn’t have last week’s show written until the afternoon of it. The reason for that was due to extra time being put into the Otis court segments. 

This was before Otis lost the Money in the Bank contract to The Miz at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

