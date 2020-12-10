Sean Waltman Talks Raquel Gonzalez Being ‘Star Material’

WWE Hall of Famer and AfterBuzz TV podcast star Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman recently discussed NXT War Games and in particular NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez gained the pinfall at the War Games match, taking the win for Candice LeRae’s team.

Waltman would describe how Gonzalez has changed her look since she first debuted, even before she appeared on NXT television. “The first time I saw her? She wasn’t on TV yet” Waltman began on the 1-2-360 podcast. “She was just on what they call the ‘coconut’ shows, which is like the Florida house show run for NXT.”

Waltman would describe how Gonzalez had a Stan Hansen type character and look. “They kind of put this gimmick on her, like she was like a female Stan Hanson. She came out using the Lariat and wearing a cowboy hat, cowboy boots and short, jean shorts, something like that. And it was, I guess it was just fine. But, you know, I didn’t know what happened to her [after that].”

X-Pac would finish by saying that the next time he saw Raquel Gonzalez her look had completely changed. “One of the next times I was down there in Florida? Your Lordship William Regal and I were having sushi. Braun Strowman comes into the sushi joint and he’s got this woman with him. She’s a big girl and she’s pretty buff, it was Raquel Gonzales, and I didn’t recognize her. She had done a complete makeover, changed the way she looked, changed the way she dressed. So she has came a long way, she’s definitely star material.”

