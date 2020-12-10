Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home NXT

Sean Waltman Talks Raquel Gonzalez Being ‘Star Material’

The former 1-2-3 Kid talks the potential of the NXT Superstar

By Jake Jeremy
Raquel Gonzalez
Raquel Gonzalez (Photo: WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer and AfterBuzz TV podcast star Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman recently discussed NXT War Games and in particular NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez gained the pinfall at the War Games match, taking the win for Candice LeRae’s team.

Waltman would describe how Gonzalez has changed her look since she first debuted, even before she appeared on NXT television. “The first time I saw her? She wasn’t on TV yet” Waltman began on the 1-2-360 podcast. “She was just on what they call the ‘coconut’ shows, which is like the Florida house show run for NXT.”

- Advertisement -

Waltman would describe how Gonzalez had a Stan Hansen type character and look. “They kind of put this gimmick on her, like she was like a female Stan Hanson. She came out using the Lariat and wearing a cowboy hat, cowboy boots and short, jean shorts, something like that. And it was, I guess it was just fine. But, you know, I didn’t know what happened to her [after that].”

X-Pac would finish by saying that the next time he saw Raquel Gonzalez her look had completely changed. “One of the next times I was down there in Florida? Your Lordship William Regal and I were having sushi. Braun Strowman comes into the sushi joint and he’s got this woman with him. She’s a big girl and she’s pretty buff, it was Raquel Gonzales, and I didn’t recognize her. She had done a complete makeover, changed the way she looked, changed the way she dressed. So she has came a long way, she’s definitely star material.”

Do you agree with Sean Waltman? Do you think that Raquel Gonzalez could be a major player in WWE down the line? Let us know in the comments

Latest Wrestling News

Zeus Passes Away At 62

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister, better known to wrestling fans as Zeus, has passed away. He was 62. According to TMZ, his cause of death...
Read more

Impact Touts 750,000+ Fans Viewed This Week’s Show Across All Platforms

Impact Michael Reichlin -
Impact Wrestling has announced a staggering audience for this week's episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. According to a press release sent in to...
Read more

AEW Dynamite Scores Best Rating of 2020 (12/9)

AEW Michael Reichlin -
AEW Dynamite scored its highest unopposed viewership of 2020 this week, while NXT's viewership was flat coming out of Sunday's Takeover: WarGames event. Courtesy...
Read more

Sean Waltman Talks Raquel Gonzalez Being ‘Star Material’

NXT Jake Jeremy -
WWE Hall of Famer and AfterBuzz TV podcast star Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman recently discussed NXT War Games and in particular NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
Read more

Triple H: “Charisma Is King” For WWE When Recruiting Talent

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Paul "Triple H" Levesque says charisma is the top factor the company looks for when recruiting talent. WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy...
Read more

James Ellsworth Talks Being ‘Shocked’ at WWE Release

WWE Jake Jeremy -
Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet podcast. The performer known for the 'No Chin Music' superkick and "any...
Read more

More Details On Why Rhea Ripley Never Beat Charlotte Flair

WWE Ian Carey -
Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. Flair was then briefly a fixture on NXT for the remainder...
Read more

Sonya Deville Threatens Legal Action Against “Raging Psycho” WWE Fans

WWE Ian Carey -
Sonya Deville recently released a statement on her Instagram stories. Deville says in her statement that she will not hesitate to report or take...
Read more

Results

MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/9): The Von Erichs Take On Contra Unit

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling's episode of Fusion on 12/9 featured a double main-event. Richard Holliday would face Low-Ki in the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Shaq, Sting & Cody, Kenny Omega & More

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv