Second NXT TakeOver Special Reportedly Planned For October

It looks like there could be two WWE NXT TakeOver specials airing in the month of October.

There are plans for a NXT TakeOver event to air on Sunday, October 4th, according to PWInsider. The name of the special and the locatio have not been confirmed as of this writing.

WWE also has the NXT UK “TakeOver: Dublin” special on the calendar for Sunday, October 25th. The NXT UK TakeOver event is scheduled to air live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. TakeOver: Dublin was originally scheduled for April 26th, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next NXT TakeOver event will air live on Saturday, August 22nd during SummerSlam Weekend. “TakeOver: XXX” will be the thirtieth special for the NXT brand. The following matches have been confirmed for “TakeOver: XXX” as of this writing:

– Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

– NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai

– Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. 3 Superstars TBD in a Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Championship