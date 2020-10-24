Saturday, October 24, 2020

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

This was also the reason why no matches were promoted ahead of the show

By Andrew Ravens
The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic. 

Heading into the show, there were no matches announced, but rather a few segments. Dave Meltzer noted in the Daily Update article on F4Wonline.com that the reason there were no matches advertised in advance is due to the WWE creative team rewriting the show on Thursday night.

It was added that the trial segment with Otiz caused things to get chaotic as the segment became the top concern and everything got delayed because of it.

It was noted that nobody backstage could understand why so much time was devoted to the show because it aired on FS1 instead of FOX. Thus, the belief just like last year is that it will have a dramatic decline in viewership as they were bumped off FOX for the World Series.

Triple H was brought in to help out with the show like he did last week.

As noted, FOX Sports 1 was supposed to air a one-off episode of Backstage following SmackDown, but things were changed at the last minute as Talking Smack took its place in the time slot. 

WWE SmackDown Results (10/23): Roman Reigns Reveals Consequences To Jey Uso

